ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.