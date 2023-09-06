Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.46. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.