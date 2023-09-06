MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 1.9 %

MIXT stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $166.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 468,475 shares of company stock worth $131,181 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

