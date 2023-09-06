StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE NM opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

