GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Stock Down 1.3 %

GSK stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.