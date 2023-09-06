Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,052,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,596,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

