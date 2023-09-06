Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.