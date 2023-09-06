Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.97. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

