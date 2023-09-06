Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
MBRX stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.97. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
