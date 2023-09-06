Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DFFN opened at $4.40 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

