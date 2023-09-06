East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

