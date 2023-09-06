CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $7.69 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 32,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

