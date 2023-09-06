National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NATI opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

