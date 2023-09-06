National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
National Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NATI opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Instruments Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Instruments
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.