Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.50.

NYSE:TMO opened at $542.01 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

