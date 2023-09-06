The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

