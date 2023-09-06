Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $32.79.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.50%. Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

