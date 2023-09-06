Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $32.79.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.50%. Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
