Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAHC. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $543.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

