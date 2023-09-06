StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

