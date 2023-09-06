Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 545,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

