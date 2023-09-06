SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 554,900 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,464,000 after purchasing an additional 637,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,956,000 after purchasing an additional 126,459 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,761,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

