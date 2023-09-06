Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

