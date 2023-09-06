Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.
