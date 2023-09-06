United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

United Insurance has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.08.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.