Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $190.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.34. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

