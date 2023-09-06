StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of WMC stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a current ratio of 415.82.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
