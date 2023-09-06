StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WMC stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a current ratio of 415.82.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

