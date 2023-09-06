StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
PLM opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.