StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

PLM opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PolyMet Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

