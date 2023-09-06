Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chase by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

