Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

