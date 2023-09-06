Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Cellectis Stock Down 8.5 %

Cellectis stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Cellectis by 114.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

