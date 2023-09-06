StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.26 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

