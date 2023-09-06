Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.83 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $526,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Featured Stories

