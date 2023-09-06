Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.