Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

