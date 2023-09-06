ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $482,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,513.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,513.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 818,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

