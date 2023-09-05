Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,730. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.