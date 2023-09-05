Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

