Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,248. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $457.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

