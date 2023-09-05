Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.15. 27,156,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,613,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.33 and a 200-day moving average of $351.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.