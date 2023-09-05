The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 6.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.71. 1,941,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

