Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $261.98. The company had a trading volume of 997,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,368. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $294.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.91. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

