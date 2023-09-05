Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $300.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,668,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,618,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,561 shares of company stock worth $12,268,831 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

