Argent Trust Co Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

MA traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $411.92. 1,238,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,524. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $417.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.27. The company has a market cap of $388.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.