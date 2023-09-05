Argent Trust Co Purchases 633 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.63. 1,042,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,097. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.