Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of META traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,618,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $774.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,831. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.