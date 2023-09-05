WMS Partners LLC Has $815,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,831. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,074,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,615,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a market capitalization of $772.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

