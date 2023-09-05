The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,833. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

