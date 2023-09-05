NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 39,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 61,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 184,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

