Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,483,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,963,930. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.