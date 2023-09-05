WMS Partners LLC Sells 529 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,395,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,605,469. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

