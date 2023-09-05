HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HFR Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.52. 1,900,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.80. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

