Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,880,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 602,014 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,834,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of V traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $458.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

