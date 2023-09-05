International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

IBM traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

